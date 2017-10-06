Man arrested in operation targetting organised crime to appear in court

A man is due in court in the morning in connection with the seizure of a handgun and ammunition in West Dublin.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested in the Rathbourne Village area of Ashtown on Wednesday, in an operation targetting organised crime.

He’s due before a sitting of Dublin District Court at the Courts of Criminal Justice, charged in connection with the investigation.

A woman in her 30s who was arrested during the operation has been released without charge.

Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions.