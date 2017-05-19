Man arrested in Lanzarote after Irish woman drowns

Irish woman Elaine O'Donovan has died in Lanzarote after drowning.

Originally from Waterford city, the 41-year-old was pulled unconscious from the sea on May 14 on Playa Grande.

Reports suggest she went for a late-night swim after a night out.

A 29-year-old man is reported to have been arrested on suspicion of failing to assist her.

Locals told police the man vanished after spotting the woman unconscious in the water.

It is understood Elaine met the 29-year-old man on the night she died.

Elaine is reported to have had a pulse when paramedics arrived at around 4am, but died shortly after.

According to local authorities she had been on holidays with her parents.

Elaine was an environmental engineer and specialised in the provision of water and sanitation services in the developing world. She had recently been based in London.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have said that they are aware of the death and are providing consular assistance.