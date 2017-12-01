Man arrested in Dublin in connection with insurance scam released without charge
A man arrested in Dublin in connection with a massive insurance scam has been released without charge.
The suspect in his 30s was arrested in Lucan on Wednesday following an investigation into so-called Ghost Brokers.
That is where a bogus insurance vendor sells invalid cover.
A fake firearm, cash, watches, vehicles and drugs were seized and six bank accounts were frozen during the raid.
Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.