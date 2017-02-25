Man arrested in Dublin during armed robbery
A man in his 40's was arrested in Dublin this morning after Gardaí were called to an armed robbery.
Officers say they found a man with a crowbar at a robbery-in-progress at a shop in the Hampton Wood area of Finglas at about 7.30am.
Following a brief struggle a man was detained and brought to Finglas Garda Station.
Two staff members, a male and a female, were located locked into a room inside the shop during the incident - they were not physically harmed.
