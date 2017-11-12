Man arrested in connection with woman's death in Dublin to appear in court
A 35-year-old man is due in court next week following the death of a woman in Dublin City Centre last month.
37-year-old Anne Colomines was found stabbed to death at her home at Dorset Square Apartments on October 24.
A man was arrested on Friday by Gardaí investigating her death.
He is expected before a sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow charged in connection with the case.