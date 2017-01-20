Man arrested in connection with the murder of Irene White

A man has been arrested in connection with an on-going investigation into the murder of Irene White.

Irene White was fatally stabbed in her home in Dundalk on April 6, 2005.

She was 43-years-old and had three children.

Her body was discovered by her mother at the back of the house with a number of stab wounds.

A man in his 30's was arrested in Co Monaghan this morning in connection to the murder.

He is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda station under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.