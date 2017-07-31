Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Athy

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Athy, Co. Kildare last night.

A 37-year-old man was attacked at around 8:30pm on Duke Street.

He was taken to Naas Hospital but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

A 30-year-old man was arrested close to the scene and is being detained at Newbridge Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with Dash Cam footage, to get in touch.