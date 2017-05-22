Man arrested in connection with robbery where staff were threatened with hammer

A 29-year-old man has been arrested following an attempted robbery of a commercial premises at Santry, in Dublin.

The incident happened this afternoon around 1.20pm when a man entered a shop on the Old Swords Road, threatened staff with a hammer, and demanded cash.

There was an altercation with a staff member and the suspect left the shop, ran towards a car and assaulted a female driver who suffered minor injuries.

Staff and passer-bys subdued the suspect until Gardaí arrived.

A man was later arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he has been detained for questioning.