Man arrested in connection with robbery where staff were threatened with hammer
22/05/2017 - 21:59:09Back to Ireland Home
A 29-year-old man has been arrested following an attempted robbery of a commercial premises at Santry, in Dublin.
The incident happened this afternoon around 1.20pm when a man entered a shop on the Old Swords Road, threatened staff with a hammer, and demanded cash.
There was an altercation with a staff member and the suspect left the shop, ran towards a car and assaulted a female driver who suffered minor injuries.
Staff and passer-bys subdued the suspect until Gardaí arrived.
A man was later arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he has been detained for questioning.
Join the conversation - comment here