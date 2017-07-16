Man arrested in connection with robbery at Dublin supermarket

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a robbery at a shop in Dublin yesterday evening.

At approximately 8.50pm, a man entered the supermarket on Upper Rathmines Road, and approached a cashier.

He threatened the male cashier, took a sum of money and fled the scene on foot.

The male cashier was uninjured.

Gardaí subsequently carried out searches of the area and arrested a man aged in his 20s.

He is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Terenure Garda Station.