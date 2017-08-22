Man arrested in connection with murder of Nicola Collins in Cork

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Nicola Collins in Cork earlier this year.

The 38-year-old mother of three was found dead at an apartment on Pophams Road in Farranree on the northside of the city on March 27.

Nicola, who was orginally from Tralee, had sustained head and neck injuries and it is believed she had been assaulted.

The man in his 40s is being questioned at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He is the third person to be detained in connection with the investigation.