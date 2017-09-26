Man arrested in connection with Kilcock housefire that killed woman and two nieces

A man has been arrested in connection with a triple murder investigation in Co Kildare 30 years ago.

Twenty-year-old Barbara Doyle and her nieces Mary Ellen Byrne who was eight and Kerry Byrne who was three, died in a house fire on Church Lane in Kilcock on September 20, 1987.

Last week gardaí upgraded their investigation on foot of new evidence.

A man in his 50s was arrested this afternoon in north county Dublin.

He is currently being questioned at Leixlip garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.