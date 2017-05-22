Man arrested in connection with homophobic graffiti on Dublin gay bar 'The George'
A man being questioned over homophobic graffiti on one of Dublin's best-known gay bars is due in court this morning.
The man in his 20s was arrested after a swastika and derogatory language appeared on the walls of The George on Saturday morning.
The graffiti has since been washed off but the man will brought before a judge at the criminal courts of justice at half ten.
He's expected to be charged with criminal damage.
