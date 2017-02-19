Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Tallaght

Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his early 40s, in connection with yesterday's fatal stabbing in Tallaght.

He is being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Yesterday morning, Emergency Services were alerted to an incident at a house on Deerpark Avenue and arrived at the scene at approximately 4.40am, where they found an unresponsive male, 32 years, with suspected stab wounds.

His body was taken to Dublin City Morgue, Whitehall, where a post mortem was carried out.

The scene was preserved and a full technical examination was carried out.

Gardaí wish to appeal to witnesses who may have been in the Deerpark Avenue or may have heard a disturbance between 4am and 5.30am yesterday (Saturday) morning to contact them at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.