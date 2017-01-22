Man arrested in connection with Dublin robbery
22/01/2017 - 10:34:35Back to Ireland Home
Gardai have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a robbery in Dublin.
A man entered a premises in Balrothery at around 9.20pm last night where he demanded cash and threatened a female member of staff.
The woman was assaulted during the incident but did not require any medical treatment.
The robber was wearing a balaclava and left the premises on foot with a sum of cash.
A house in Balbriggan was later searched by gardai and a man was subsequently arrested.
He is being held at Balbriggan Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.