Man arrested in connection with Derry shooting

A 59-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in Derry earlier this week.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg during an incident in the Central Drive area of the city on Monday.

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers from the Serious Crime Branch arrested a 59 year-old man in the Cromore Gardens area.

Police in the North are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.