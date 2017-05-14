Man arrested in connection with death of a woman in Kilkenny

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Kilkenny.

Investigating Gardai arrested the man this evening after a woman was discovered in a house with serious injuries.

The woman, who was found in a house on Bridge Street, Freshford, was taken to St Luke's General Hospital, where she later died.

The scene at the house has been sealed off and is undergoing a forensic technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem examination will be carried out on the body of woman.