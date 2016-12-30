Man arrested in connection with Charles Brook Pickard abduction released

A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of an Englishman in Kerry 25 years ago has been released without charge.

43-year-old father-of-four Charles Brook Pickard was abducted from Castlecove in April 1991 after several people witnessed him being bundled into his own van by a number of men.

On Wednesday, Gardaí detained a man in his sixties and held him for questioning at Killarney Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act.

He was released this evening and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.