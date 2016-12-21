Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Waterford yesterday

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery in Waterford yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 3.15pm two masked men entered a Post Office on Barrack St with what appeared to be a firearm.

The pair proceeded to threaten staff and a member of the public, but fled the scene empty handed.

A man in his mid-30's was arrested last night at 11pm in the Ardkeen area following a surveillance operation.

He is currently being detained at Waterford Station under Section 30 Offences against the State Act 1939.

A car, which is thought to have been connected to the incident, has also been seized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305316 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.