Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Clare

Gardaí in Clare have arrested a man as part of their investigation into a robbery at a shop in Ennis.

The robbery took place on the Kilrush Road, Ennis on October 18.

At approximately 4pm, the man, aged 20, entered the shop with what appeared to be a firearm. He was wearing a mask on his face. He threatened staff and demanded cash.

He left on foot with a sum of cash and fled down Clon Road and onto an area known as Rocky Road.

He was described as approximately 6ft tall, of thin build and wearing a dark coloured ccc tractsuit, tracksuit leggings and dark top. The mask he was wearing was described as a Guy Falks type.

No one was injured in the incident.

He was arrested this afternoon in Clare and is detained at Shannon Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.