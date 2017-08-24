Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at filling station

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Laois.

Shots were fire during the incident at a filling station on the Portlaoise Road, Mountrath in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

A man entered a filling station wearing a balaclava threatened a staff member with a firearm and made off with an amount of cash and gun and money were later recovered.

A 31-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident and is due before the courts this morning.