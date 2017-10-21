Man arrested in connection with €1m Offaly drugs seizure due in court

A man in his 30s is due in court this morning in connection with a drugs seizure worth more than €1m in Co Offaly.

He was arrested following an operation by gardaí in Geashill where a quantity of cocaine and cannabis were discovered.

A sawn-off shotgun along with a large number of cartridges and rounds of ammunition were also found during the search.

He will appear before Portlaoise District Court at 11am.

