Man arrested in connection with €1m Offaly drugs seizure due in court
A man in his 30s is due in court this morning in connection with a drugs seizure worth more than €1m in Co Offaly.
He was arrested following an operation by gardaí in Geashill where a quantity of cocaine and cannabis were discovered.
A sawn-off shotgun along with a large number of cartridges and rounds of ammunition were also found during the search.
He will appear before Portlaoise District Court at 11am.