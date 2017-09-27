Man arrested in connection with 1987 Kilcock murders released without charge

A man arrested in connection with the 1987 triple murder of a woman and her two nieces in Kildare has been released without charge.

He was detained in north county Dublin yesterday after Gardaí upgraded the investigation last week.

20 year old Barbara Doyle was babysitting eight year old Mary Ellen Byrne and three year old Kerrie Byrne when they died in a house fire in Kilcock.

Gardai have said a file will now be prepared for the information of the DPP as investigations continue.