A man has been arrested in connection with a double INLA murder in Co Louth.

Thomas “Ta” Power and John O’Reilly were killed at the Rossnaree Hotel in Drogheda in 1987.

This morning, gardaí arrested a man aged in his 60s in the Dublin area in connection with the deaths.

He is being held at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.