Man arrested following attempted armed robbery in Tallaght

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an attempted armed robbery at a pub in Tallaght last night.

He entered the premises on Firhouse Road just before midnight with what is believed to be a firearm.

He threatened staff and demanded cash but was challenged by 3 people in the pub.

A firearm was found at the scene and has been sent for a technical examination.

The man is being held at Tallaght Garda Station for questioning.

- Digital Desk