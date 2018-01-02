Man arrested following attempted armed robbery in Tallaght
A man in his 30s has been arrested following an attempted armed robbery at a pub in Tallaght last night.
He entered the premises on Firhouse Road just before midnight with what is believed to be a firearm.
He threatened staff and demanded cash but was challenged by 3 people in the pub.
A firearm was found at the scene and has been sent for a technical examination.
The man is being held at Tallaght Garda Station for questioning.
- Digital Desk
