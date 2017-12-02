Man arrested following €4m drug seizure in Dublin

A man has been arrested following a drug seizure worth €4m in Co Dublin.

Gardaí from Ronanstown stopped a truck in Lucan and cannabis herb with an an estimated street value in excess of €4m was discovered.

The driver of the truck, who is in his late 40s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Lucan Garda station.

The truck has been seized for a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.