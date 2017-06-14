Man arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of Paul Gallagher

A man has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of Paul Gallagher.

The 29-year-old was arrested this evening and taken to Navan Garda Station.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Meath District Court in Trim tomorrow morning where he will be charged in connection with the investigation.

The body of Paul Gallagher was discovered at Ballymacan, Collon, County Meath, on July 30 2014.

Gardaí are appealing for information.