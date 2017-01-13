Man arrested at port as 60,000 cigarettes are seized by Revenue

60,000 cigarettes with a retail value of over €32,500 were seized by Revenue at Rosslare Europort yesterday.

Revenue says Detector Dog Alfie assisted in the searches as the smuggled cigarettes were found concealed throughout the cars, and in a large metal container.

The contraband cigarettes are branded ’L and M’ and ’NZ Superslim Gold’.

A Lithuanian man in his 30s, who’s currently resident in Ireland, was questioned and his vehicle was seized.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.