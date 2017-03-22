Man arrested and cocaine seized at a shopping complex in Clondalkin
Gardaí in Ronanstown have arrested a man in his late 40s, following a seizure of cocaine.
Gardaí carried out the planned search of a premises at a shopping complex in Clondalkin yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí seized 2.65kgs of suspected cocaine, with an estimated value of €190,000, pending analysis.
Other drug paraphernalia was located and seized during follow-up searches.
The man was arrested at the scene and is being held at Ronanstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.