Man arrested and cocaine seized at a shopping complex in Clondalkin

Gardaí in Ronanstown have arrested a man in his late 40s, following a seizure of cocaine.

Gardaí carried out the planned search of a premises at a shopping complex in Clondalkin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí seized 2.65kgs of suspected cocaine, with an estimated value of €190,000, pending analysis.

Other drug paraphernalia was located and seized during follow-up searches.

The man was arrested at the scene and is being held at Ronanstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.