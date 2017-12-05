Man arrested and charged following raid on alleged Bantry cocaine laboratory refused bail

By Noel Baker

One of a group of people arrested and charged in connection with an alleged cocaine-extraction laboratory has been refused bail.

Dean Gilsenan had reserved his position, regarding a bail application, last week, when he and three other people appeared before Judge Mary Dorgan, at a special sitting of Bandon District Court.

Mr Gilsenan, of 2 Kilmahuddrick Green, Clondalkin, in Dublin 22, was arrested and charged last week, in connection with the alleged cocaine-extraction laboratory.

?Dean Gilsenan arriving at Bandon courthouse last week. Picture Dan Linehan

It was found during a garda operation at Seascape, Dromleigh, in Bantry, in West Cork, on November 26 last.

He, alongside his father, William Gilsenan, of the same address in Clondalkin, Sean McManus, of 32 Burrowfield Road, in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and Molly Sloyan, of 4B Buenosaires, Benidorm, in Alicante, Spain, each face two charges, under Section 3 and Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers from the West Cork and Cork City Drug Units and the Garda Regional Support Unit found bleached cocaine worth €70,000. At last week’s hearing, Judge Dorgan heard claims from gardaí that packages were sent to Ireland from South America to the laboratory.

At yesterday’s hearing, Det Garda Andrew Manning and Insp Fergal Foley reiterated that gardaí were opposing bail, citing the seriousness of the charges.

Gardai said Mr Gilsenan is a possible flight risk, but his solicitor, Patrick Horan, challenged this. He said his client had said he was willing to stay at his mother’s house, in Clondalkin, was willing to sign on twice daily at a Garda station, and was willing to observe a curfew. Mr Horan also said gardaí had secured his passport.

However, Det Garda Manning told the court gardaí understood Mr Gilsenan had spent 10 months out of the past year overseas, stating: “He has travelled extensively, particularly in the past year.”

Mr Horan said this was not illegal and Det Garda Manning accepted there had been no intimation from Mr Gilsenan that he wanted to leave the country.

Det Garda Manning said, regarding bail conditions that could be acceptable to gardaí: “There are conditions, at this point [that would be acceptable].” The court heard that Mr Gilsenan had no record of work or social welfare in the past year. Insp Foley said: “He seems to be able to live on fresh air.”

Mr Horan said “definable issues” needed to be raised in opposing bail, rather than assertions.

Judge Dorgan said she had considered the evidence and was refusing bail under the Bail Act and the O’Callaghan Rules, based on the seriousness of the offences. Gilsenan was remanded in custody to appear before Clonakilty District Court on December 19, for instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

William Gilsenan, Sean McManus, and Molly Sloyan were all remanded in custody, also to December 19, in Clonakilty, for DPP directions.

William Gilsenan arriving at the Courthouse in Bandon, Co Cork, last week. Picture Dan Linehan

A statement of means was handed into court, regarding Dean Gilsenan, and legal aid was granted to his father, to Mr McManus, and to Ms Sloyan.

Judge Dorgan also told the court she had received a letter from Ms Sloyan’s mother.

“I want her to know I have read it,” the judge said, adding that she would not be changing her position, taken on the last day in court, with regard to Molly Sloyan. The judge said: “It is a very difficult situation.”

Hannah Cahill, junior counsel for Ms Sloyan and Mr McManus, indicated that a High Court application for bail for both was likely.