Man arrested after pointing what appeared to be a gun at a Dart passenger

A man in his 40s has been arrested after he produced what appears to have been a gun on a Dart in Dublin this afternoon.

The train was travelling from Connolly to Tara Street at around 3pm when the weapon was pointed at another passenger.

Customers raised the alarm and the train stopped at Tara Street where armed gardaí were waiting.

A man in his 40s was arrested and taken to Pearse St garda station for questioning.

Irish Rail Spokesman Barry Kenny said this has never happened before.

"It's unprecedented, thankfully," he said. "Between our customers, employees and garda response, we're thankful that it has been resolved without any injury to anybody."