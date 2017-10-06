Man arrested after laser shone at police helicopter in Belfast

Officers have arrested a 19-year-old after a laser was directed at a police helicopter.

The man was held on suspicion of endangering an aircraft following the incident in the North Belfast area, the PSNI said.

Superintendent Norman Haslett said: "Not only is this type of behaviour an offence, but it is also highly irresponsible and dangerous.

"Anyone engaging in this type of reckless activity can be assured that once detected, they will be held accountable for their actions."