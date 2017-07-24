Man arrested after firearm and ammunition seized in Donegal

Gardaí have seized a firearm along with ammunition and arrested a man during an operation in Convoy, Donegal yesterday.

At 6pm local Gardaí, assisted by the Regional Support Unit, searched a house near the village of Convoy as part of a planned operation.

During the search Gardaí recovered a firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Letterkenny Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

The investigation is ongoing.