Man arrested after father shot dead in front of son outside supermarket

A man has been arrested over the murder of a father in front of his three-year-old son in the North.

The PSNI said the 46-year-old was detained in the Belfast area in connection with the shooting of 35-year-old Colin Horner on Sunday May 28 outside a supermarket in Bangor, Co Down.

It is believed the killing was part of a dispute among loyalist paramilitaries and followed the murder of ex-UDA chief George Gilmore in Carrickfergus in March.

Two men have been charged in the connection with the shooting.