Man arrested after Down crash leaves woman in serious condition

A man has been arrested in the North, following a crash that has left a woman in a serious condition in hospital.

The two vehicle collision happened on the A21 Bangor to Ards road in County Down.

Three men were also treated for non life threatening injuries.

Two of the men, both aged 22, were arrested in relation to the collision.

One of them remains in custody.
