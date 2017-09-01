Man arrested after assaulting two gardaí during search in Dublin city

A man has been arrested after assulting two gardaí who had stopped him to conduct a search.

Gardaí from the community policing unit at Store St Garda Station stopped a 25-year-old man on Sheriff St Lower, Dublin 1.

During the course of the search the man became aggressive and assaulted two members of An Garda Síochána.

Both gardaí were taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. They have since been released.

The man was arrested and detained at Store St Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A quantity of tablets was seized and are currently the subject of analysis.