Man arrested after armed robbery of Dublin shop

Gardaí investigating a robbery that occurred at a shop in Dublin yesterday have arrested a man aged in his mid 50s.

A man entered the shop on Thorncastle Street, Ringsend at around 5.40pm.

He was believed to be in possession of a firearm and threatened staff before fleeing the scene on foot with an amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Gardaí who were on mobile patrol in the area arrested a man close to the scene a short time later. A firearm and cash have been seized.

The firearm will be sent to the forensic laboratory for ballistic examination.

The arrested man is currently detained at Irishtown Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 as amended.