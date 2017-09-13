Man arrested after armed robbery in Ballymun
13/09/2017 - 10:19:52Back to Ireland Home
A 29-year-old man has been arrested by Gardaí following an armed robbery in Ballymun yesterday.
The man entered the premises and threatened staff with a suspected firearm and took cash from a till around 7.10pm.
Two armed Garda detectives, who were on the premises at the time, confronted the man who fled from the shop on foot.
During a follow up search a man was arrested a short distance away.
A sum of cash was recovered.
The arrested man was taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
No shots were fired during the incident and there were no reported injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.
Join the conversation - comment here