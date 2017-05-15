Man arrested after 29-year-old woman dies from 'serious injuries' in Kilkenny

A post mortem emanation is expected to take place today on the body of a woman who died in Kilkenny yesterday.

The woman, who was 29, lived in the small village of Freshford in Co Kilkenny with her partner and her young child.

She was originally from Latvia

She had been living in Ireland for a number of years and at least one child.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident around midday today and the woman was found at the end of the stairs with serious injuries.

She was rushed to St Luke's Hospital where she later passed away.

A man in his 30s is being held at Kilkenny Garda Station in connection with her death.

It is reported the woman knew the man arrested in connection with the death that is currently being considered as "suspicious."

Locals described the woman as 'a devoted mother' and 'a lovely woman.'