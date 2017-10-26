Man appears in court over Tallaght armed rampage

A man has appeared before Tallaght District Court charged in connection with Monday’s eight-hour armed rampage in South West Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted to a series of violent events taking place across Tallaght just after 6am on Monday.

Tallaght man Joseph Rafferty, 37, is facing six charges.

Photo credit: Collins Courts

The charges include the hijacking of a black Mercedes Sports coupe, the possession of a firearm at the Square, Tallaght, the aggravated burglary and the possession of a firearm at the Watergate estate, Tallaght.

He is also charged with the robbery of a Subaru Impreza worth around €26,000 at Carroll and Roche Motors, Newlands Cross and the possession of a firearm at the Citywest Shopping Centre

Following an eight-hour search, an armed man was eventually arrested at the Citywest Shopping Centre.

All the offences are alleged to have been happened on Monday and the firearm is described as a PPS-43 submachine gun with seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The accused’s solicitor said there was no application for bail at this stage.

He told the court there were concerns relating to his client’s psychiatric well-being and he asked that Mr Rafferty receive the appropriate psychiatric treatment while in custody.

Mr Rafferty did not speak during the brief hearing and gave a thumbs up to some people in the public gallery before being led away.