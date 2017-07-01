Man appears in court in connection with 'very serious assault' of woman in Carlow

A man has appeared before a special sitting of Carlow District Court in connection with a serious assault on a woman in the county last weekend.

The woman in her 50s was discovered unconscious and injured on the grounds of Pollerton Castle on Sunday afternoon.

She was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny in a serious condition.

Gardaí say it is apparent the woman was the victim of a "very, very serious assault".

The man, aged in his 30s, was refused bail this morning.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday, July 4.