Man appears in court in connection with theft and fraud offences

Gardai say a 45-year-old man has appeared in Cork District court, in connection with a number of theft and fraud offences.

He was remanded on bail to appear again on February 16th in relation to an investigation by Gardaí which began in 2014 on receipt of a complaint.

The man was originally arrested on December 10th and was released from custody without charge.

A file was then prepared for the DPP, who directed that he be charged with a number of offences under the Criminal Justice Act.