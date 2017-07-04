Man appears in court for second time over rape and assault of Carlow woman

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court for the second time charged with raping and assaulting a woman in Carlow.

On Sunday the June 25, a garda investigation was launched after a woman in her 50s was found unconscious and injured on Pollerton Road in Carlow.

A garda appeal was launched to try and find out what happened to the woman and officers asked anyone who was in the area in the early hours of that morning to come forward.

Last Saturday, a 33-year-old man, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared before Carlow District Court charged with raping and assaulting the woman.

He was refused bail and faced his second court appearance this morning, this time at Cloverhill District Court in Dublin.

The court heard DPP directions were needed in the case.

His barrister noted his client was facing a ‘most serious charge’ and asked for second counsel which was not granted.

He also asked that the accused would receive his anti-depressant medication while in custody.

Judge Victor Blake directed that the prison doctor should liaise with the accused’s own GP.

The 33-year-old man was remanded in custody to appear in court again on August the 1st.