Man appears in Cork court in connection with aggravated burglary

A man has appeared in court in Cork in connection with a burglary this morning.

The aggravated burglary happened at a private residence in Enniskeane at around 12.30 am yesterday morning.

The owner of the house a man in his late 50s was assaulted by an intruder and received minor injuries.

The 45-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Clonakilty District Court this morning at 10am.

Investigations are continuing.