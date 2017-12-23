Man appears in Cork court in connection with aggravated burglary
A man has appeared in court in Cork in connection with a burglary this morning.
The aggravated burglary happened at a private residence in Enniskeane at around 12.30 am yesterday morning.
The owner of the house a man in his late 50s was assaulted by an intruder and received minor injuries.
The 45-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Clonakilty District Court this morning at 10am.
Investigations are continuing.
