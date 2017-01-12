Man and woman shot in legs in Belfast

A man and woman in their 50s have been shot in the legs in Belfast.

The incident happened at a house in Norglen Parade in the west of the city.

The attack in the Turf Lodge area occurred around 6.15pm today.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: "Both the man and the woman have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries."

He asked anyone with information or who noticed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

The detective added: "Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."