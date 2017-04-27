Man and woman held in Waterford over 'Islamic-related terror' inquiry

A man and a woman have been arrested in Waterford by detectives investigating suspected Islamic-related terrorism.

The woman, from the UK, and the man, from Ireland, were detained in Waterford city around 10am on Thursday.

They are both aged in their 20s.

It is understood they are being held on suspicion of facilitating the transfer of money and information in relation to alleged international terrorist activity.

The pair were arrested under the Criminal Justice Terrorist Offences Act 2005.

Gardai said the arrests were made as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation into persons involved in suspected terrorism activity.

The man and woman are being questioned at Waterford Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.