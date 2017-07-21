Man and woman due in court in connection with gun seizure at Connolly Station
Two people are due to appear in court shortly in connection with a gun seizure in Dublin.
The firearm was found by officers who stopped a man boarding a train at Connolly Station on Wednesday at around 3.15pm.
A man in his twenties arrested at the scene, and a woman in her twenties arrested at Dublin Airport in a follow-up search, are due before Dublin District Court.
