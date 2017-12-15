Man and woman charged in relation to burglary in which man in 60s forced to withdraw money from ATM

A man and woman have appeared in court charged with possessing a wedge hammer during the course of an aggravated burglary in Dublin.

A man in his 60s was forced to withdraw money from his bank account following a raid at his home in Terenure in the early hours of Wednesday.

Carlos Lawrence, 26, from Rosary Road, Marylands, Dublin 8 and Catherine Dempsey, 25, from Michael Mallin House, Vicar Street, Dublin 8 were arrested later that day.

They appeared before Judge Brian O’Shea at Dublin District Court this morning charged with burglary at Wainsfort Manor Grove, Terenure, Dublin 6 while in possession of wedge hammer on December 13.

Detective Sergeant Jason Miley told the court that Carlos Lawrence was charged at 1.28am after which he “made no reply to the charge after caution”. He told the court he was objecting to bail.

Defence solicitor Clare Barry told the court her client was not applying for bail at this stage.

Det. Sergeant Miley said a file is being prepared and "further charges are being sought", the Garda said.

Mr Lawrence did not address the court during his hearing and was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Friday. Legal aid was granted.

Co-defendant Catherine Dempsey also made no reply when she was charged at 1.44am today, Det. Garda John Walsh told the court. He also said he would be objecting to bail in her case.

Her solicitor Richard Young confirmed she was seeking bail and Judge O’Shea ordered that the case would resume at 2pm. Legal aid was granted to her after the judge was told she was a lone parent on social welfare.

Neither defendant has indicated how they will plead.