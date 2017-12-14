Man and woman arrested following aggravated burglary in Dublin
Gardaí have arrested two people following an aggravated burglary in Terenure yesterday, Wednesday, December 13.
At approximately 2am on December 13 two masked persons (a female aged 24 and a male aged 27) gained entry to a house by smashing a downstairs window and threatened the male occupant.
During the course of the night the injured party was taken to an ATM and forced to withdraw a sum of money.
Later in the morning at approximately 10am he was again taken from his residence to a bank and forced to withdraw a substantial amount of cash.
Gardaí were alerted to the incident and an investigation began based at Terenure Garda Station.
A man and a woman were arrested in connection with this investigation in Dublin City Centre yesterday evening following a search of a house.
Both are detained at Terenure Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The injured party was assaulted during the incident and received a minor facial injury. A substantial amount of cash has been recovered.
Investigations are continuing.