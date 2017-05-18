Man and woman arrested after cannabis seizures in two counties

A man and woman have been arrested following the seizure of cannabis in Dublin and Meath overnight.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting serious criminal activity in Dublin, Gardaí stopped a vehicle in Blanchardstown at around 7pm last night.

A man in his 30s was arrested, while a woman in her 30s was arrested in a follow-up operation in the Ashbourne area of Co. Meath.

Both are being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

In all, a combined 23kgs worth of cannabis resin worth an estimated €108,000 was seized.