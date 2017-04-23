Man airlifted to hospital after three injured in Clare crash

One man has been airlifted to hospital and two others transported by road after their car crashed into a ditch in Co Clare this morning, writes Pat Flynn.

The driver was left trapped in his Suzuki vehicle for almost an hour as fire crews worked to safely release him.

A woman and teenager were safely assisted from the vehicle by fire crews and ambulance paramedics however firefighters had to use specialist cutting equipment to reach the trapped driver.

I is understood the family was travelling to mass nearby Kilmihil at the time.

The incident happened at around 10.25am at the N68 Kilrush to Ennis road at Knockalough near Kilmihil. It’s believed the vehicle lost control before careering across the road and into the ditch.

Two units of the fire brigade from Ennis along with two ambulances and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit were requested to respond to the incident. Gardaí closed the road so that emergency crews could work safely.

The Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was requested to airlift the man to hospital. The helicopter landed in a nearby field and the man was transported by air to University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

A woman and teenager, who were also in the car, were transported to UHL by road ambulance. None of those hospitalised is believed to have been seriously hurt.

Meanwhile, a 9-year-old child was airlifted to hospital yesterday after his bicycle collided with a car in west Clare.

The accident happened at around 6.00pm in Quilty. The child was not seriously injured.